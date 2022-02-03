Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stake Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 545,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $3.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

