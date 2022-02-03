Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,645 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

