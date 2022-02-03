Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.