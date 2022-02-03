Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.53 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

