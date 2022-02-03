Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.82 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

