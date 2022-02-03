Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.47 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 120.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.21 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.