Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKT opened at $5.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

