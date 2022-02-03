TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $719.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $628.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.60 and its 200 day moving average is $624.43. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $63,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

