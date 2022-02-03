Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $12.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. 245,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,553. The firm has a market cap of $621.90 million, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Transcat by 111.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transcat by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Transcat by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.