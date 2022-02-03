Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Down to $70.01

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.01, but opened at $64.00. Trade Desk shares last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 76,976 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

