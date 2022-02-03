Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Down to $70.01

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.01, but opened at $64.00. Trade Desk shares last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 76,976 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.
The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.