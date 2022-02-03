Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.89 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

