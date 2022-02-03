TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.59

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.54. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 152,752 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 370,057 shares of company stock valued at $918,549. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $372,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $260,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

