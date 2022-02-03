TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,919. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $10,413,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 38.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $14,929,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $12,575,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

