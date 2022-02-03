Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$6.98. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 66,384 shares trading hands.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.56 million and a PE ratio of -93.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.
In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,813,515. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 896,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,656.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
