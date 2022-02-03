Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$6.98. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 66,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.56 million and a PE ratio of -93.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. Analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,813,515. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 896,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,656.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.