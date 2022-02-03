Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE TPZ opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $163,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

