Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE TPZ opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
