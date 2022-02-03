Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

