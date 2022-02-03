Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.546 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

TKR opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.