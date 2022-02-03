Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Acquired by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

