Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 542,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.5 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.