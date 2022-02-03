Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of THUPY opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

