Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 47,295 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Thryv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
THRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
