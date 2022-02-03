Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 47,295 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Thryv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

