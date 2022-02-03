TheStreet Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $82.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

