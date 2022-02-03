TheStreet Downgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to C

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 199,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.