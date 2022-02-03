The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.91) to GBX 2,160 ($29.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,442.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Weir Group (WEGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.