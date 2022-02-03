The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $195.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

DIS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.62. 9,500,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,091,415. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 132.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Walt Disney has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

