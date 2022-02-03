The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.02 and a twelve month high of $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,988 shares of company stock worth $6,203,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

