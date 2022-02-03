The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.
OTCMKTS SWGNF opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $66.95.
About The Swatch Group
