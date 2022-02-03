The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post sales of $274.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the highest is $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. 529,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,678,541 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

