The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $891.18

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 891.18 ($11.98) and last traded at GBX 891.18 ($11.98), with a volume of 20660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 881 ($11.84).

The firm has a market cap of £596.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 844.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

