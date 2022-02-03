The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.85) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON:TPFG opened at GBX 320 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a one year low of GBX 178 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 327.50 ($4.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £102.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.50.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

