The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $214.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,075. Middleby has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Middleby by 1,184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,034 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

