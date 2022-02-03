The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,577 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,204. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

