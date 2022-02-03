The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 42,856 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,856 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WEX were worth $18,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WEX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WEX by 88.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,169 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

