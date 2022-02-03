The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cerner were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

