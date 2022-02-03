The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.35 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,631,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,121 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 319,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

