The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.