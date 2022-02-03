The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 19,552 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

