The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 686.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

