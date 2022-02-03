The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

