The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

