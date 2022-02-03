The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $373.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.17. The firm has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

