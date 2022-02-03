The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 357,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $373.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.74 and a 200-day moving average of $361.17. The firm has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.