The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,660. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.00. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

