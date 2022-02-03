The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 132.32 ($1.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £35.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.19. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

