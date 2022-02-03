The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €79.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €79.00 ($88.76) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.00 ($96.63).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.55. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

