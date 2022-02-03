The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by 39.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $319.17 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $244.70 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.05.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

