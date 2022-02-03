The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Upgraded by CIBC to Buy

CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$89.00 price target on the stock.

DSG stock opened at C$90.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 73.37. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$68.61 and a 12 month high of C$115.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,076,150.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

