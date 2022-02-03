The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $506.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

