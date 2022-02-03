The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 4.2% in January, Shares Climb by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 4.2% during the month of January. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

