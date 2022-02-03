The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.86) to GBX 4,550 ($61.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,282.00.

BKGFY opened at $11.80 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

